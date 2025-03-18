PM Modi Raises Concerns Over Pro-Khalistani Activities With New Zealand PM

India and New Zealand on Monday inked an ambitious pact to institutionalise defence ties and vowed to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged concerns to his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon over certain pro-Khalistani elements indulging in anti-India activities in the island nation.

Following talks between PM Modi and Luxon, the two sides signed six agreements to ramp up cooperation in several areas including education, sports, agriculture and climate change, and decided to prepare a roadmap for cooperation in the defence industry sector.

Both prime ministers welcomed the launch of negotiations for a "balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial" free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries to achieve deeper economic integration.

Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Jaideep Mazumdar indicated that the two countries will try to seal the FTA by the end of this year.

In his media statement, PM Modi said India and New Zealand support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, adding "We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism", remarks that came amid growing global concerns over China's expansionist behaviour in the region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting an Indo-Pacific where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected, according to a joint statement.

Luxon arrived in the national capital on Sunday on a five-day visit primarily to push for deeper economic engagement between the two sides.

In the context of the negotiations for the trade deal, the two sides agreed to start discussions on an arrangement facilitating the mobility of professionals and skilled workers, primarily to address the challenge of irregular migration, according to a joint statement.

Within the context of FTA negotiations, PM Modi and Luxon agreed to discussions between respective authorities on both sides to explore early implementation of cooperation in the digital payments sector.

In his remarks, PM Modi, referring to the 2019 Christchurch terror attack and the 26/11 Mumbai strike, said that terrorism in any form is "unacceptable".

"Strict action is necessary against those guilty of terrorist attacks. We will continue to cooperate together against terrorist, separatist and radical elements," he said.

"In this context, we shared our concern about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New Zealand. We are confident that we will continue to get the cooperation of the New Zealand government against all these illegal elements," he said.

At a media briefing, Mazumdar said the issue of activities of some pro-Khalistani elements in New Zealand came up for discussion at the Mod-Luxon talks.

"We do alert our friends to the activities of anti-India elements in their countries and their abuse of freedom of speech and other democratic freedoms to glorify terrorism and to threaten attacks against our diplomats," he said.

"The government of New Zealand has been receptive and has taken our concerns on board in the past as well," he said, adding, "This was also the reaction that we got today".

In his remarks, PM Modi said both sides decided to strengthen and institutionalise defence and security partnership and a roadmap will be prepared for cooperation in the defence industry sector.

In his remarks, Luxon said he and PM Modi discussed a strategic outlook for the Indo-Pacific.

"I reiterated our strong commitment to address shared concerns over our respective interests in contributing to a prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

On the proposed FTA, PM Modi said mutual cooperation and investment will be encouraged in areas like dairy, food processing and pharma.

Prime Minister Modi also delved into the India-New Zealand defence ties.

"We have decided to strengthen and institutionalise our defence and security partnership. Along with joint exercises, training, port visits, a roadmap will be made for mutual cooperation in the defence industry as well," he said.

The agreements signed between the two sides include one on a mutual recognition pact between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of India (CBIC) and New Zealand's Customs Service.

The joint statement said the defence pact will further strengthen overall defence ties.

In the context of maritime security, New Zealand welcomed India joining the Combined Maritime Forces.

Both PM Modi and Luxon welcomed advancement in defence ties during the island nation's command of Command Task Force 150.

The two leaders also touched upon pressing global challenges. On the situation in the Middle East, PM Modi and Luxon reaffirmed their firm support for peace and stability in the region.

They reiterated their call for continued negotiations to secure a permanent peace, which includes the release of all hostages and rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza, the joint statement said.

It said the leaders stressed the importance of a negotiated two-State solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine, and living within secure and mutually recognised borders, side by side in peace and security with Israel.

PM Modi and Luxon also exchanged views on the war in Ukraine and expressed support for a just and lasting peace based on respect for international law, principles of the UN charter and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The two leaders reiterated their absolute condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and the use of terrorist proxies in cross-border terrorism," the joint statement mentioned.

It said PM Modi and Luxon stressed the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained, measurable and concrete action against UN-proscribed terrorist organisations and individuals.

"They called for disrupting terrorism financing networks and safe havens, dismantling of terror infrastructure, including online, and bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly," it said.

Both sides also explored the possibility of direct flights between the two countries.

