New Zealand PM Visits Indian Navy's Indigenous Destroyer INS Surat

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding on Thursday visited the latest indigenously built destroyer of the Indian Navy INS Surat at the Naval Dockyard here.

Luxon was welcomed aboard by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. The visiting dignitories were given an in-depth briefing on the warship's intricate design, cutting-edge technologies and formidable capabilities, a Navy release said here.

INS Surat, a guided missile destroyer designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was commissioned in January this year.

The New Zealand Prime Minister's visit coincides with the Royal New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Te Kaha's visit to Mumbai from March 20 to 24. In addition, Commodore Rodger Ward, Commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, is also visiting the headquarters of the Western Naval Command.

"These visits mark a significant step towards furthering the relationship between the Royal New Zealand Navy and the Indian Navy," the release said.

As part of the ship visit, Golding called on Vice Admiral Singh and discussed strategic naval engagements, which was followed by a briefing on the command's role.

He also held discussions with the Admiral Superintendent of Dockyard regarding technical support for HMNZS Te Kaha's upcoming visit in April 2025.

On departure, the ship is scheduled to undertake a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Indian Navy, enhancing operational coordination and showcasing a shared commitment to maritime collaboration, the release said.

