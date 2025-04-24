Video: "Precision Engagement" - Indian Destroyer Takes Down Sea-Skimming Target

A guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy today destroyed a sea-skimming target in a "precision cooperative engagement".

The naval exercise comes two days after Pakistan-linked terrorists killed 25 Indian and a Nepali tourist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The navy in a statement said the homegrown guided missile destroyer INS Surat "successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities."

It's a proud moment for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it said.

Precision cooperative engagement refers to allowing combat systems to share unfiltered sensor measurements data associated with tracks with rapid timing and precision to enable battlegroup units to operate as one.

Proud moment for #AatmaNirbharBharat!@SpokespersonMoD... pic.twitter.com/hhgJbWMw98 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 24, 2025

The Indian Navy had emerged as a pivotal force in the liberation of East Pakistan. India's maritime force operated in two theatres - Eastern and Western - and ensured a Naval blockade to break the link between East and West Pakistan.

The 'Karachi Strike Group' from the 25th Missile Boat Squadron, also known as the 'Killer Squadron', consisted of two Petya-class ships - Katchal and Kiltan - and three missile boats - INS Nirghat, Nipat, and Veer. One missile boat was stationed at the Dwarka port to provide cover. The missile boats were armed with four Russian Styx Surface-to-Surface missiles each.

The government today announced all Pakistani visas will be cancelled from Sunday. It was only for Pakistanis on SAARC visas till now. It also ordered all Pakistani nationals told to leave India within 72 hours. Medical visas are valid till April 29.

The government said Indian nationals should avoid going to Pakistan, Indians living in Pakistan should return home.