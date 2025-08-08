Indian Navy To Hire 1,266 Skilled Tradesmen: Here's When And How To Apply

Navy Civilian Tradesman Skilled Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has issued the official notification for the recruitment of 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts across various trades. The application process will be conducted online via the official website, indiannavy.gov.in. Eligible candidates can start applying from August 13, 2025, and the registration window will remain open until September 2, 2025.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details And Trades

The recruitment is being conducted for multiple trades across Indian Navy yards and units, including:

Auxiliary, Civil Works, Electrical, Electronics & Gyro, Foundry, Heat Engines, Instrument, Mechanical, Mechanical Systems, Mechatronics, Metal, Millwright, Refrigeration & AC, Ship Building, and Weapon Electronics.

How To Apply For Indian Navy Civilian Tradesman Skilled Recruitment 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website indiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the recruitment section and select Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025 application link

Step 3. Complete the registration process with valid contact details

Step 4. Fill in the required personal, educational, and trade preference information

Step 5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee online, if applicable

Step 7. Review and submit the form, then download the confirmation page for future reference

Navy Civilian Tradesman Skilled Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognised board/institute with knowledge of English.

Completion of Apprenticeship Training in the relevant trade OR Mechanic/equivalent with two years of regular service in the technical branch of the Army, Navy, or Air Force.

The appointing authority may relax qualifications for exceptionally well-qualified candidates.

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be placed in the General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Industrial) category with a pay scale of Level-2 (Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200) in the pay matrix.