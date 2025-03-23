Want To Join Indian Navy? Registration Begins Soon, Check Key Details

Indian Navy INET 2025 Recruitment: The Indian Navy has announced a significant opportunity for young individuals to join the force. The Navy is inviting applications from both male and female candidates for the Agniveer SSR and MR positions for the 02/2025, 01/2026, and 02/2026 batches. The notification for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2025 has been released, with the application process set to begin on March 29. Interested candidates can submit their applications until April 10. The Stage I examination (INET) is scheduled for May 2025.

Navy SSR and MR INET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Agniveer SSR position, candidates must have passed 10+2 (Class 12) with at least 50% marks in Mathematics and Physics from a recognised board. For the Agniveer MR post, candidates who have passed Class 10 are eligible. Students currently appearing for Class 10 or 12 exams can also apply, provided they meet all conditions and submit their original mark sheets upon selection.

Indian Navy INET 2025 Recruitment: Age Limit

The age criteria vary based on the batch:

Batch Date of Birth Range

Agniveer 02/2025 Batch September 1, 2004 - February 29, 2008 (inclusive)

Agniveer 01/2026 Batch February 1, 2005 - July 31, 2008 (inclusive)

Agniveer 02/2026 Batch July 1, 2005 - December 31, 2008 (inclusive)

Application Fee And Selection Process

Marital Status: Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply.

Service Duration: Selected candidates will serve in the Indian Navy for a period of four years.

Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 550

SC/ST candidates: Rs 550

Candidates must clear the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) as part of the selection process.

Male candidates must complete a 1.6 km run in 6 minutes 30 seconds, along with 20 squats, 15 push-ups, and 15 sit-ups.

Female candidates must complete a 1.6 km run in 8 minutes, along with 15 squats, 10 push-ups, and 10 sit-ups.

For any further details related to this recruitment, candidates can visit the official Indian Navy website.