Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen Recruitment Begins Today, Here's How To Apply

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has opened applications for 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts across multiple trades. The online registration process begins today, August 13, 2025, and will remain open until September 2, 2025, through the official website, indiannavy.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive covers various trades across Indian Navy yards and units, including Auxiliary, Civil Works, Electrical, Electronics & Gyro, Foundry, Heat Engines, Instrument, Mechanical, Mechanical Systems, Mechatronics, Metal, Millwright, Refrigeration & AC, Ship Building, and Weapon Electronics.

Eligibility Criteria

• Education: Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognised board with knowledge of English.

• Completion of Apprenticeship Training in the relevant trade OR Mechanic/equivalent with two years of regular service in the technical branch of the Army, Navy, or Air Force.

• The appointing authority may relax qualifications for exceptionally well-qualified candidates.

• Age Limit: 18 to 25 years.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen Recruitment 2025

Step 1. Visit indiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. Go to the recruitment section and click on Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025 application link

Step 3. Register using valid contact details

Step 4. Fill in personal, educational, and trade preference details

Step 5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee online, if applicable

Step 7. Review, submit, and download the confirmation page for future reference

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be appointed under the General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Industrial) category, with a pay scale of Level-2 (Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200) in the pay matrix.

