India, New Zealand Ink Defence Pact, Hold Talks On Free Trade Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from New Zealand Christopher Luxon held wide-ranging bilateral talks in New Delhi today, following which the two nations signed a crucial defence agreement.

Discussions between the two leaders focused on strengthening overall bilateral ties, especially in the areas of trade, defence, education, sports, agriculture, and people-to-people ties. The two sides also decided to begin negotiations on a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement or FTA.

During the meeting, India and New Zealand decided to institutionalise their defence and security ties. PM Modi also highlighted New Delhi's concerns over certain unlawful elements carrying out anti-India activities in the Pacific island nation.

In his statement following the meeting with Prime Minister Luxon, PM Modi said, "We both are unanimous against terrorism. Whether it is the Christchurch terrorist attack of March 15, 2019, or the Mumbai attack of November 26, 2008, terrorism in any form is unacceptable, and strict action is necessary against those guilty of terrorist attacks."

He noted that India and New Zealand "will continue to cooperate together against terrorist, separatist, and radical elements," adding that "In this context, we shared our concern about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New Zealand."

India, he said, "is confident that it will continue to receive cooperation from the New Zealand government against all these illegal elements."

Prime Minister Modi also said that both sides have agreed to strengthen and institutionalise their defence and security partnership, and a roadmap will be prepared for cooperation in the defence industry sector.

Besides defence and security, PM Modi also said that India and New Zealand have decided to start negotiations for a mutually beneficial free trade pact. "This will boost the potential of mutual trade and investment," he said, adding that "Mutual cooperation and investment will be encouraged in areas like dairy, food processing, and pharma."

The two leaders also discussed about a new arrangement between India and New Zealand to facilitate the mobility of professionals and skilled workers. The proposed arrangement on skilled workforce mobility will facilitate the movement of professionals, fostering stronger people-to-people ties, and economic opportunities.

New Zealand also formally joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and became a member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), marking its deeper engagement in regional and global frameworks.

Another key pact signed by both countries is the Authorised Economic Operator - Mutual Recognition Agreement or AEO-MRA. The agreement is aimed at streamlining trade processes and enhancing customs cooperation.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Cooperation on Horticulture was signed between India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries. A Letter of Intent on Forestry was also exchanged between India's Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and its New Zealand counterpart, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Further deepening collaboration, an Education Cooperation Agreement was signed between both nations' education ministries, along with a Memorandum of Cooperation in Sports between India's Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Sport New Zealand.