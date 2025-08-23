Advertisement
FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav In Maharashtra Over Post On PM Modi

It was alleged in the complaint that Tejashwi Yadav posted an objectionable comment against the prime minister on X ahead of his visit to Gaya, Bihar.

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have registered a case against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the RJD leader, a senior police official said on Friday.

He said Narote, in his complaint, alleged that Yadav posted an objectionable comment against the prime minister on X ahead of his visit to Gaya, Bihar.

A first information report has been registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Maharashtra, Tejashwi Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
NDTV News
