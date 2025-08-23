FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav In Maharashtra Over Post On PM Modi

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have registered a case against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the RJD leader, a senior police official said on Friday.

He said Narote, in his complaint, alleged that Yadav posted an objectionable comment against the prime minister on X ahead of his visit to Gaya, Bihar.

आज गया में लगेगी झूठ और जुमलों की दुकान!



प्रधानमंत्री जी, गया में बिना हड्डी की जुबान से आज झूठ और जुमलों का हिमालय खड़ा करेंगे लेकिन बिहार के न्यायप्रिय जनता दशरथ मांझी की तरह उनके झूठ और जुमलों के इन विशाल पहाड़ों को तोड़ देगी।



11 साल अपनी और 20 वर्षों की एनडीए सरकार के 20… pic.twitter.com/X1KRhb80pY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 22, 2025

A first information report has been registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

