Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Video: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Bridge In Bihar, Waves His Stole At Crowd

PM Modi, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by his side, was seen standing on the bridge and greeting people. He was also seen waving his stole at the crowd.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

PM Modi was also seen waving his stole at the crowd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a key bridge over the Ganga River in Bihar's Begusarai today. PM Modi, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by his side, was seen standing on the bridge and greeting people. He was also seen waving his stole at the crowd.

The 1.86-km-long Aunta-Simaria Bridge has been constructed parallel to an old two-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge, 'Rajendra Setu', at a cost of more than Rs 1,870 crore. Because of the poor condition of Rajendra Setu, heavy vehicles were forced to reroute.

The bridge marks a significant infrastructure push in the state. The six-lane bridge on National Highway 31 will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai, reducing the additional travel distance of more than 100 km for heavy vehicles travelling between north Bihar - Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria - and south Bihar - Sheikhpura, Nawada and Lakhisarai.

It will also provide better connectivity to the renowned pilgrimage of Simaria Dham - the birthplace of the famous poet, late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

The Prime Minister announced a series of welfare and development measures and inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth nearly Rs 13,000 crore.

He also underlined that the rapid development of Bihar remains a big priority for the NDA government.

"Today, projects worth Rs 12,992 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid in a single day from the holy land of Gaya. These include major projects in energy, health, and urban development, which will not only strengthen Bihar's industries but also generate employment opportunities. Removing difficulties from the lives of the poor and making women's lives easier gives me the most happiness as a servant of the people," he said.

The Prime Minister landed at Gaya Ji airport around 11 am. Along the route to the venue, people had gathered to greet him and shower flowers during a brief roadshow before he addressed the rally.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aunta-Simaria Bridge, Nitish Kumar
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com