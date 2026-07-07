Nurse Pushes Husband Off Roof, He Survives. She Then Injects Toilet Cleaner

In a shocking murder case, a woman in Telangana allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and another man after a failed attempt to murder him by pushing him from a building. The man was injected with toilet cleaner and another substance while under treatment by his nurse wife.

Police said 35-year-old Prashant, who had recently returned from the Gulf on June 27/28, became an obstacle to his wife Sandhya's alleged extramarital relationship with Anil. Investigators believe the three accused planned the murder. The shocking murder was reported in Nyalkal village of Nizamabad district.

According to police, Sandhya asked Venkata Sai alias Bunty to spend time with Prashant and make him drink heavily. On June 29 after consuming alcohol, Prashant and Bunty went to the terrace, where a fight broke out. Police said Bunty and Sandhya allegedly pushed Prashant from the building. Though he suffered serious injuries, he survived the fall and was first shifted to a government hospital and later to a private hospital.

Police alleged that after the first plan failed, on June 30th Sandhya used her nursing knowledge to carry out a second attack.

Investigators said she injected toilet cleaner and other substances through Prashant's cannula while he was under treatment, leading to his death.

The case surfaced after Prashant's mother grew suspicious and approached the police on July 1st.

During police questioning, Bunty allegedly admitted his role in the attack. In a recorded interaction, he said, "We fought with each other. After that, his wife came. Both of us pushed him with force." He also claimed, "It was her plan. She gave money." These statements are part of the investigation and have not been tested in court.

On July 4th police arrested Sandhya, her alleged lover Anil and Venkata Sai, alias Bunty.

A case has been registered, and all three have been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.