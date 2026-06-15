Woman, Boyfriend Kill Husband For Insurance Money, Stage It As Accident

A shocking murder case covered up as a road accident has been revealed in Telangana's Kamareddy district, leading to the arrest of a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing her husband to claim insurance money.

The accused, Kancharla Renuka and her boyfriend Kancharla Gangasekhar, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Renuka, a resident of Markal village in Sadashivanagar mandal,filed a complaint on May 22 stating that her husband, Kancharla Rajaiah, 45, had died in a road accident while travelling to his farmland at night. She claimed that an animal suddenly crossed the road, causing Rajaiah to lose control of his motorcycle and crash.

However, during the investigation, police grew suspicious and a special team was formed to examine the accident site and collect evidence. CCTV footage, witness statements, technical data and the postmortem report pointed to a different story.

"The injuries were not consistent with a road accident. The postmortem and technical evidence clearly indicated that it was a planned murder," DSP Srinivas Rao said.

During the investigation, police detained Gangasekhar and questioned him. He eventually confessed to the crime.

According to police, Gangasekhar, 37, had been in a relationship with Renuka for nearly four years. The two allegedly conspired to eliminate Rajaiah, believing that his death would remove an obstacle to their relationship and help them obtain insurance benefits.

"On May 21 Gangasekhar took Rajaiah to the Gandhari area, made him consume alcohol and later attacked him with an iron rod on the outskirts of Tirmanpally village. Rajaiah died on the spot after receiving a severe blow to the head',' police said.

To mislead investigators, the accused allegedly left the body and motorcycle at the scene and attempted to portray the murder as a traffic accident.

"We initially received a complaint about an accident, but a detailed investigation exposed the truth behind the crime," the DSP said.

Police seized the iron rod used in the murder, the victim's motorcycle, mobile phones and other evidence. Both accused were produced before a court and sent to remand.