Centre Forms Panel To Examine Content Of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' After Takedown

Two days after Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj' was abruptly taken down from streaming platform Zee5, the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has constituted a high-level interdepartmental committee (IDC) to examine the contents of the film.

'Satluj' is based on the disappearance of Punjab human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Dosanjh plays the central character in the film.

The film depicts extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances by the Punjab Police in the 1990s.

The committee will now examine the content and then make recommendations to the Centre.

Regarding the takedown of the film, government sources had told NDTV that certain portions in 'Satluj' could be misused by anti-India forces.

Read | Satluj Row: Censor Battle, Title Change, Quiet OTT Release To Removal

Originally titled 'Punjab 95', the movie had been delayed for years and was released on ZEE5 under the title 'Satluj' last Friday. It was taken down after a careful review, sources said.

It was taken down after a careful review, sources had told NDTV.

They recalled that the film had earlier applied for a theatrical release, but was later released on the OTT platform after it failed to secure an approval to release in the present form. There were concerns over certain portions in the film that sources said could be "misused by anti-India forces."

While OTT content does not need any certification, as required for theatrical release, the rules provide for platform self-regulation and government oversight of sensitive content.

Confirming the taking down, Zee5 had said that 'Satluj' will remain unavailable in India until further notice. It also affirmed its support for the movie.

Read | How Satluj Pirated Copies Flooded WhatsApp And Telegram After ZEE5 Takedown

"At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives," it said.

ZEE5 said it would try to bring back the film through due process.

'Satluj' is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist from Punjab. Born in 1952 in Amritsar, he was known for exposing cases of alleged killings and secret cremations. A bank worker, he later switched to full-time activism.

The movie was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 and had remained stuck there for three years. The 'censor board' sought 127 cuts, the maker alleged, and later released it on ZEE5 under the title 'Satluj' last Friday.