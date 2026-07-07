Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Satluj</i> Drove A 374% Spike In ZEE5 Downloads Abroad: Sources

The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab 95, which audiences had been waiting for almost four years, finally released with a new title Satluj on ZEE5 on July 3. Following its release, the film -- inspired by the life of Sikh rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra -- generated significant interest among viewers and sparked widespread discussion on social media. However, just two days after its release, on the evening of July 5, the film was removed from ZEE5 in India due to "current developments". The move once again brought the film into the spotlight.

Although the film is no longer available in India, audiences overseas continue to watch it. Many users downloaded the ZEE5 app specifically to watch the film, while others have accessed pirated versions. In countries such as the US, Canada, and Australia, the film is also being shared extensively through WhatsApp.

Satluj Leads To Record-Breaking ZEE5 Downloads

Speaking to NDTV, a source said, "Although there was a clear increase in interest and traffic on ZEE5 after the release of Satluj, precise official figures showing how much app downloads increased are not publicly available. The platform has only stated that it received a tremendous response, but without official data, it is difficult to make any definitive comparison. However, I can say that, excluding India, monthly downloads of the app in overseas markets increased by approximately 374 per cent. The film is good and portrays the truth to a considerable extent."

Did Satluj Fail To Receive Censor Clearance?

The journey of Satluj has not been easy from the beginning. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked for 127 cuts to the film, including changing the name of the protagonist and removing several references related to the Punjab Police.

Director Honey Trehan and the film's team refused to accept these changes, arguing that doing so would alter the film's core story and purpose. As a result, the film remained unreleased for a long time. Back in 2023, the film was also scheduled to be screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), but was removed from the programme at the last minute.

At present, the biggest question remains why the film was removed from ZEE5 in India. So far, the streaming platform has not provided a satisfactory explanation. Whether the film will once again become available to Indian audiences also remains unclear.



Regarding Satluj being pulled down, sources told NDTV that there were concerns over certain portions of the film that could be "misused by anti-India forces." The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Monday set up a high-level interdepartmental committee to review the content of Satluj.



Also Read: How Satluj Pirated Copies Flooded WhatsApp And Telegram After ZEE5 Takedown