Ram Gopal Varma Reviews <i>Satluj</i> Amid India Ban: 'Needs To Be Seen, Not Encountered'

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has been caught in the eye of a storm ever since the film was removed from the platform ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release. Celebrities across fields have shared their concerns over the film's sudden removal. Meanwhile, director Ram Gopal Varma shared his elaborate review of the film, underscoring that the film needs to be seen, shown and discussed — not "encountered."

Praising the terrific performances of the cast, Varma wrote, "Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film, but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history. This is cinema used as confrontation, where Diljit Dosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest-thumping heroism. His only weapons are a ledger and a conscience. Arjun Rampal adds layers of moral rot in the institutional complicity that feels chillingly realistic."

Crediting director Honey Trehan for using cinematic restraint to document an episode of history, he wrote, "Director Honey Trehan, instead of sensationalising the horror, unfolds the film like a slow-burn investigative thriller through bureaucratic files, cremation records, and hushed conversations. This restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit that much harder because it explodes with the force of truth and not exploitation."

"The philosophical core of the film — about how a democracy devours its own citizens and then tries to erase the evidence — is explored without any preachiness, and that's no small achievement. The various issues surrounding its exhibition and publication prove that any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job, and that is the true purpose of true art, which SATLUJ is," he added.

"It is highly courageous, essential filmmaking because it unsettles, educates, and lingers. In times where mainstream cinema chases spectacle and popcorn entertainment, SATLUJ issues a hard reminder of what the cinematic medium can truly achieve when it takes on truth and honesty," Varma added.

"SATLUJ is a film that has to be seen, shown, discussed, debated and not ENCOUNTERED like the victims in the film. My appeal to all the powers is: please don't do to SATLUJ what has been done to Jaswant Singh Kalra," he concluded.

Varma quoted Ayn Rand to sign off: "Truth hits harder when one tries to hide it."

About the Satluj controversy

Satluj, originally titled Panjab 95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but had not received a clearance certificate to date.

The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On Friday (July 3), the film was released on ZEE5 without promotions. As praise started to pour in, the film was pulled from the streamer.

The streamer issued a statement saying it stands by the film. Without sharing the exact reason for removing it, ZEE5 said that "in light of current developments" the film is unavailable for streaming.

Diljit Dosanjh's reaction

On Monday morning, Diljit Dosanjh hosted an Instagram Live and interacted with fans. He said he knew that the film would be pulled down by Monday. He urged fans to show the film to others who haven't seen it yet. Diljit said he would be with Punjab till the day he dies.

Satluj stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan alongside Diljit.

Also Read | Satluj Row: Censor Battle, Title Change, Quiet OTT Release To Removal