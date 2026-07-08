Why Anurag Kashyap Wants To Watch Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Satluj</i> After India Ban

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has joined many in the film fraternity who have raised their voices after Honey Trehan's Satluj was removed from Zee5 just 48 hours after it was released on the OTT platform.

Sharing a screenshot of Zee5's official statement saying Satluj is no longer available to watch in India, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "The thing about banning something is that the more you ban something, the more people want to watch it. I was not even planning to watch this film but now I will have to watch to understand why it got banned."

The Diljit Dosanjh-led Satluj has been in a battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which initially demanded 127 cuts, for the past four years. Hopes were renewed when the film streamed on OTT on July 3 with no cuts. Anurag Kashyap has been actively sharing Instagram stories about the film's various developments, from reviews to its sudden removal and the internet uproar over what many call an unfair handling of the film.

Zee5's Ofiicial Statement

Diljit Dosanjh's much-delayed film Punjab 95, which premiered on ZEE5 as Satluj, has been taken down from the streaming platform in India.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

Reaffirming its support for the film, ZEE5 added, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

The streaming platform further confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the statement concluded.

About The Satluj Controversy

Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but had not received a clearance certificate to date.

The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On Friday (July 3), the film was released on ZEE5 without promotions. As praise started to pour in, the film was pulled from the streamer.

The streamer issued a statement saying it stands by the film. Without sharing the exact reason for removing it, ZEE5 said that "in light of current developments" the film is unavailable for streaming.

Satluj Director On Diljit Dosanjh's Support Through Every Setback

Hours before it was taken down, director Honey Trehan spoke to a media portal about the film's release.

Honey told Mid-Day, "Even till yesterday afternoon, I wasn't sure if the film would come out." He added, "We've reached this point so many times before that I had stopped allowing myself to believe it. I kept telling myself, 'Let it go, let it go.' Then suddenly, it was just there."

He said the film's release is not only a milestone for its makers but also for the family of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose story inspired the project.

"I spoke to them immediately. They are very, very happy. It was important because we didn't get the title Punjab 95. Naturally, people assumed the film must have been released with cuts. Paramjit aunty herself clarified that this is the same film. Hundreds of people who had watched the earlier version are now saying Satluj is exactly the same film," said Honey.

For Trehan, the response to the film has been deeply reassuring.

Diljit Dosanjh's Reaction

On Monday morning, Diljit Dosanjh hosted an Instagram Live and interacted with fans. He said he knew that the film would be pulled down by Monday. He urged fans to show the film to others who haven't seen it yet. Diljit said he would be with Punjab till the day he dies.

Satluj stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan alongside Diljit.

ALSO READ | 'Not A Marketing Stunt': Satluj Writer Niren Bhatt Reacts To India Ban On Diljit Dosanjh Film