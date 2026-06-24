Bengaluru Woman, 75, Beaten To Death By Alcohol-Addicted Daughter, Grandson

A 75-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her daughter and grandson in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The woman who died has been identified as Jayamma. Police have arrested her daughter Bhagyalakshmi and grandson Vikas in connection with the murder.

According to investigators, the crime occurred on the night of June 21 and came to light only later. Preliminary inquiries suggest that members of the family were addicted to alcohol and had allegedly sold off property to fund their drinking habits.

Police said an argument broke out between Jayamma and Bhagyalakshmi over the sale of family property. The quarrel escalated, following which Vikas also joined the confrontation. During the altercation, the duo allegedly assaulted Jayamma with a wooden stick used for preparing ragi mudde, leading to her death.

Investigators further revealed that after the murder, the accused allegedly attempted to conceal the crime and did not inform anyone. A few hours later, Vikas reportedly called a friend and asked him to bring alcohol, telling him that his grandmother had died and he was distressed.

When the friend arrived for the drinking session, he noticed Jayamma's body and immediately alerted the police. Upon reaching the spot, officers uncovered the murder and launched an investigation.

Police have arrested Bhagyalakshmi and Vikas. Further investigation is underway.