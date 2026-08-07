Married For Love, Killed Over Reels 10 Months Later In Bengaluru

A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing his wife and fleeing to his native state Bihar has confessed to police that he allegedly strangled his wife to death in Bengaluru following repeated domestic disputes.

The incident took place on July 25 in Bengaluru's Kumbalgodu town. The accused, identified as Dhiraj Kumar, allegedly strangled his wife, Reema Kumari, with a veil, wrapped her body in a bedsheet and fled the scene.

Police then traced him to Bihar and arrested him before bringing him back to Kumbalgodu for questioning. During interrogation, the alleged circumstances leading to the murder reportedly came to light.

According to the police, the couple had fallen in love, got married around 10 months ago, and moved to Bengaluru without informing Reema's family.

As per primary information, Dheeraj told investigators that Reema had allegedly lost interest in him after moving to Bengaluru. She reportedly spent much of her time making reels at home and was allegedly unwilling to engage in sexual relations.

Dheeraj has claimed that Reema would prepare food only for herself and would not serve him when he returned home. These issues allegedly led to frequent arguments between the couple.

Reema had also reportedly insisted on returning to Bihar, further straining their relationship.

On the day of the murder, Dheeraj returned home and allegedly found that there was no food prepared for him. A minor argument reportedly broke out between the couple and later escalated.

Dheeraj allegedly asked Reema to go to bed, but she refused. According to the police, Reema first attacked him with a wooden stick, following which Dheeraj allegedly strangled her with her veil (dupatta).

After the alleged murder, Dheeraj reportedly wrapped her face in plastic, covered the body with a bed sheet, left it inside the rented room, and fled to Bihar in an attempt to evade arrest, police said.

The crime came to light on July 29, when the owner of the building received information from one of Reema's acquaintances about a foul smell coming from the couple's room. On entering the room, the owner found Reema's decomposed body wrapped in a bed sheet near the toilet and immediately alerted the police.

Based on the complaint, the Kumbalagodu Police registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence and launched an investigation.

Police said that Dheeraj has confessed to the crime during interrogation. Investigators have also collected scientific evidence and CCTV footage as part of the probe. Further investigation is underway.