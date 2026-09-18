Bihar Man Strangles Wife To Death After Fight, Pours Hot Oil On Her In Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly poured hot oil on his wife's body and attempted to peel her skin after strangling her to death following a quarrel at their residence in Bilekahalli under the Mico Layout police station limits in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gunja Madeshia, while her husband and accused, Ranjith Kumar Gupta, has been arrested. The couple, who hailed from Bihar, lived in Bengaluru with their two children and reportedly had frequent quarrels.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday when the couple's children were playing outside the house. Gupta and Gunja reportedly got into an argument, following which Gupta allegedly strangled his wife to death.

Police said the accused subsequently poured hot oil on the body and allegedly attempted to peel the skin. When police recovered the body, it was found in a severely damaged condition.

After allegedly committing the murder, Gupta fled from the house. Police suspected his involvement after he escaped from the scene and traced and detained him.

During questioning, Gupta reportedly confessed to the crime, police said.

Police also stated that Gupta attempted to die by suicide after the incident. Details regarding the circumstances and manner of his alleged suicide attempt were not immediately available.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the quarrel and the subsequent murder. The motive behind Gupta's alleged actions is yet to be established.

Police are also questioning the accused to ascertain the sequence of events following the killing and the reason for allegedly pouring hot oil on the body.

The incident has shocked residents of the Bilekahalli area. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Further details regarding the case and the accused's alleged suicide attempt are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)