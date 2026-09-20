Bengaluru Man Flashes Dagger In Public, Attempts To Kill, Gets Arrested

Police on Sunday said they arrested a man for allegedly attempting to murder a person by flashing a dagger on a public road in Jayanagar 9th Block in Bengaluru.

A video showing a man riding a two-wheeler while carrying weapons and allegedly threatening people went viral on social media on September 19, creating panic among the public, police said.

The incident occurred on a public road in front of a mobile showroom in Jayanagar 9th Block, under the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar police station.

During the investigation, police learnt that the accused had allegedly quarrelled with the complainant over a monetary dispute. A case was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched, police said in a release.

As part of the investigation, police conducted inquiries from various angles and apprehended the accused within four hours, recovering the dagger allegedly used in the offence.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the offence, police said.

The accused was produced in court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

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