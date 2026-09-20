30-Year-Old Quits Law Career To Walk Dogs, Now Earns Around Rs 50,000 Per Day

A 30-year-old woman in the United Kingdom quit her high-flying career as a lawyer to become a full-time dog walker, People magazine reported, citing Kennedy News and Media. The woman, Liz East, now earns thousands of pounds monthly. "Working in criminal defence was a lot; it was quite draining," she said, as quoted by the outlet. "I did everything from admin to going to court, going to prisons, and chatting with clients."

After four years in criminal defence, East realised her dream career was costing her peace of mind. Because of the constant work pressure, she decided to walk away from law to start a full-time dog-walking business.

"I felt older than I was. Every day I thought, 'Is this my life now?'" she added.

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During her time as a paralegal, East constantly felt overwhelmed. 'There's also this 'London life' where you're all expected to go out and have a drink, and sometimes you're not getting home until 9 pm or 10 pm," she said. "I don't think that's sustainable for having a family."

"It's not a life," she continued. "There's so much stress and people don't enjoy it. But people stay because the money is good. It keeps you drawn in."

Fearing total burnout, she began questioning her long-term future in the legal industry.

"My husband does dog-walking and dog-boarding, and he loves his job," she said. "So, being around someone who is so passionate about what they do, I thought, 'Why am I dreading work every weekend and working these long hours?'"

She then took a job at a local pub to cover her expenses while building a client base for her pet care service. Within a year, her schedule was filled with regular clients.

East now leads four group walks a day, caring for 20 to 30 dogs daily. Charging around 14 pounds (around Rs 1,800) an hour per dog, she generates a daily turnover of 300 to 400 pounds (approx Rs 38,500 to Rs 51,400).

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"I get some people saying, 'You went from law to dog-walking? You did all that studying and now you're just walking dogs?'" she said.

"Some of them were judgmental and thought I had wasted six years, but I learned a lot during those six years that I still use in everyday life," she added.

"People presume dog walkers are low-earning, but I actually earn more now," she said. "I'm making thousands more per month than I was working in corporate, and I do half the hours I used to."

She said that money shouldn't be the sole motivation for such a move, as anyone wanting to be a dog walker needs an unconditional love for animals.

"You should do it because you want to be outside and want to be with dogs," she said. "I love getting up and going to work."

"I'll always have my degree and can go back to it at some point," she noted. "Not that I think I ever will, because I love what I do so much."