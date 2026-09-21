Delhi Property Dealer Killed, Brother Injured In Construction Work Dispute

A 42-year-old property dealer was killed and his younger brother injured after a fight over an alleged property-related dispute between residents of a building in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, police said on Sunday.

The police have detained three individuals, including two women, in connection with the incident that occurred in the intervening night of September 19-20, they said.

The deceased was identified as Manjeet Singh alias Bunty, a resident of Kalkaji. He was involved in property dealing and lived with his wife, two children, mother, brother and sister, according to the police and his family.

Following an argument over construction work in the premises, an argument ensued between residents of the building's ground floor and third floor, which escalated into a physical altercation, officials said.

Manjeet and his younger brother Dilbag Singh allegedly sustained injuries during the altercation and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Manjeet was declared dead, the police said. Dilbag was later discharged.

Family members alleged that during the altercation, several people surrounded Manjeet and assaulted him.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide and detained three people, including two women, the officials said, adding that they are being questioned and further arrests may be made during the investigation.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas to identify other people who may have been involved in the altercation.

According to police sources, Manjeet had been getting construction work carried out at the building's ground floor. The flat was allegedly associated with his side in the property dispute.

An altercation ensued after residents of the third floor had objected to the construction work, following which several people surrounded Manjeet and assaulted him.

According to Dilbag, upon receiving information about the incident, he reached the spot along with his sister and found his brother lying unconscious on the road outside the building.

Dilbag alleged that when he tried to intervene and stop a woman who was present at the spot, he was also attacked.

He was allegedly pushed to the ground and assaulted by the people involved in the altercation, while his sister intervened and helped him get away from the attackers, according to the family.

According to police sources, the disagreement over construction work was the immediate issue that preceded the altercation, though investigators are examining all aspects of the dispute to determine the exact motive and circumstances.

Officials are now examining the statements of the family members, residents and other witnesses to ascertain what exactly happened before the assault and how Manjeet sustained the injuries that led to his death.

The nature and extent of injuries suffered by the deceased will also be established through the post-mortem, police said.

The incident has also brought the alleged property dispute between the occupants of the building under the scanner.

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