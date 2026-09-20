Two Pilots Accused Of Flying 'Drunk' Before Runway Crash In Libya

Authorities in Libya have arrested two pilots after a brand-new private jet veered off the runway during landing and burst into flames without any casualties, Arab News reported. Local prosecutors didn't reveal the identity of the crew members, but mentioned that both - the captain and the copilot - were drunk while operating the aircraft. The incident happened on September 14 at Misrata International Airport in northwestern Libya. According to a report by the New York Post, the aircraft, a 2026-built Cessna Citation Latitude, was flying empty from Istanbul, Turkey, to pick up VIP passengers in Libya.

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On board were a German captain, a Turkish co-pilot, and a flight attendant, the outlet reported, citing independent Libyan outlet Al-Ahrar TV. All three survived the crash without reported injuries, but the fire destroyed most of the fuselage, leaving only the cockpit standing.

Following an initial review, Libyan public prosecutors ordered the pre-trial detention of both pilots. Investigators said that they gathered concrete evidence showing both men were under the influence of alcohol during the flight.

They concluded that because of intoxication, they presented a severe hazard to the airport, ground personnel, and surrounding airspace.

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The jet was managed by BKNJET Aviation Co., a Turkish charter operator. The flight company has reportedly disputed the allegations, stating it has not received official documentation or verified test results.

"No verified result or document indicating any such finding regarding alcohol has been received by us," the operator said, as quoted in the report.

Local aviation authorities briefly halted operations at the airport to clear the burning wreckage from the runway. The investigation is currently underway.