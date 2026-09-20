Australian Man Killed By Great White Shark As Authorities Issue Rare Kill Order

A tragedy struck Sorrento Beach in Perth, Western Australia, on Friday morning when 63-year-old swimmer Greg O'Neill was killed in a shark attack, BBC reported, adding that police launched an immediate search operation using boats and helicopters, but his body has still not been found. As officials search for the shark, the beaches along the state's coast will remain closed until at least Sunday.

"Our family is deeply shocked and devastated by the terrible tragedy that took the life of father, grandfather-to-be, brother, uncle, husband and friend, Greg James O'Neill," his family told ABC Australia in a statement.

"He was a generous, devoted family man that gave his children so much love, care and opportunity," they said.

"Greg loved the ocean and was known as a passionate swimmer, sports lover, dedicated worker and an all round generous, witty guy."

O'Neill, a dedicated family man and expectant grandfather, was out for his regular swim alongside a close friend when a great white shark attacked him roughly 15 metres from the shore. Beachgoers witnessed the terrifying event.

His swimming partner managed to escape unharmed, though deeply traumatised, telling bystanders he felt helpless.

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Rare action taken by authorities

In an unusual move, Western Australia Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis signed a targeted "catch-and-kill" order after water police spotted and "positively identified as the shark involved in the incident".

According to the New York Post, catch-and-kill orders are controversial in Australia, especially since great white sharks are a protected species.

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However, Jarvis explained that the government decided to act due to the severity of the attack, the ongoing threat to public safety, and the need to retrieve evidence for the coroner.

State officials noted this is the first kill order issued in the region in about a decade, though they reassured the public that a broader shark cull is not being planned.