Shocking Video Shows Dog Walker Violently Hitting Pet In Gurugram Society Lift

Disturbing footage has emerged from a Gurugram apartment complex. Security cameras captured a dog walker viciously abusing a golden retriever inside an elevator. The incident reportedly took place on May 9th at Orchid Gardens Society, Suncity in Sector 54.

The video shows the man, believed to be a dog walker, repeatedly striking the dog with a litter scooper. The abuse continues as the man restrains the dog and hits its head.

Sharing the CCTV footage, Vidit Sharma wrote on X, "Disturbing to see animal cruelty on the rise with little attention from mainstream media. Ignoring it only fuels aggression in our furry friends. It's time to speak up and take action. Let's protect both human and animal well-being."

See the video here:

Disturbing to see animal cruelty on the rise with little attention from mainstream media. Ignoring it only fuels aggression in our furry friends. It's time to speak up and take action. Let's protect both human and animal well-being. #StopAnimalCruelty#dogspic.twitter.com/uRdGLEVxnx — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) May 11, 2024

Vidit Sharma, who shared the video, also revealed details identifying the dog walker. Thankfully, the dog's owners were reportedly informed and are taking necessary steps to address this abuse.

The disturbing video has sparked outrage on social media.

A user commented, "What the hell. Has he been arrested? Why do pppl employ useless walkers ? For God's sake take your own pet yourself." Another user wrote, "Poor kid. Every hit just breaks my heart. How cruel."

"Action must be taken against this person who might be doing it for some perverted sense of fun," a third user reacted.

Notably, the dog walker was removed from society after the CCTV footage went viral.

Earlier, outrage erupted online after a disturbing video emerged from a Thane pet clinic in Maharashtra. The footage showed two employees ruthlessly assaulting a Chow Chow dog. The men were captured repeatedly punching the defenceless animal in the face, with one even filming the cruelty.



