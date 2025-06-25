China Live Stream Shows Dogs' Teeth Pulled Without Anaesthesia To Ward Off Evil, Sparks Outrage

A disturbing live-streaming incident in China has triggered widespread outrage after black dogs were seen having their teeth extracted live on camera, reportedly without anaesthesia, according to the South China Morning Post. The act was allegedly carried out as part of a ritual to "ward off evil spirits."

The controversy began on June 12 when a viewer from Jiangsu province, surnamed Meng, reported witnessing the session online. She initially believed the products being sold were fake but quickly realised the teeth were real, as per SCMP. Photos shared by Meng showed black dogs with their snouts tied in cloth, placed on a bench, with visible blood on their teeth.

According to Meng, the host extracted a tooth each time someone placed an order during the stream. When she questioned the act in the live chat, she was immediately blocked by the seller. One of the sellers, surnamed Li, claimed that older dogs' teeth were more valuable, as they were believed to better protect against bad luck.

Animal cruelty, particularly against dogs, has long been a concern in China. The country's annual Dog Meat Festival in Yulin is infamous worldwide for its inhumane practices. The 10-day event, held in the southwestern city, draws thousands of visitors, many of whom purchase dogs kept in cramped cages to be slaughtered for consumption.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak-believed to have originated in bats and spread through a market in Wuhan-China has been under increased pressure to reassess its treatment of animals, even as dog meat consumption remains deeply rooted in certain cultural traditions.