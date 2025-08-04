How Beijing Is Using Its Students To Control Anti-China Narrative In UK

Beijing is reportedly using academics and students of Chinese studies in the United Kingdom to suppress the discussion on issues that are sensitive to the Chinese government. According to a survey of UK universities by a transparency group, Chinese academics and students are subject to harassment and surveillance to pressure them into spying on their classmates. The findings by UK-China Transparency (UKCT) show that, in some cases, university administrators and management are actively involved in the repression of academic freedom, reinforcing the distortion.

How China Is Controlling The Narrative

The report presents evidence that there is a strategic denial of visas to scholars involved in sensitive research by Chinese authorities, disincentivising such research.

It is also found that academics' family members in China are being threatened, warned or harassed by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities because of their work in the UK.

Several academics reported they were subjected to various forms of serious harassment. One reported being subjected to online bullying, while another said a visiting scholar from China told him, "We're watching you".

Some academics reported that several Chinese studies students of Chinese nationality confided in them that CCP officials ask them to spy on their fellow students. Evidence also reportedly showed that Chinese Students and Scholars Associations (groups present at most UK universities and formally linked to the CCP) are vectors for surveillance and repression.

China studies students of all nationalities told academics that they were not comfortable speaking freely about issues the CCP is sensitive about in class or pursuing their interest in those issues moving forward, the report said.

CCP officials have also reportedly threatened several university administrators with reference to an academic's work and the university's financial dependence on China. Academics have been denied funding because their research might upset the CCP.

The report found that in some cases, university administrators and management are actively involved in the repression of academic freedom, reinforcing the distortion. This appears to be motivated by financial dependencies on Chinese student fees.

The findings are based on 50 responses to a questionnaire circulated last year among China studies scholars working at UK universities. Nearly two-thirds - 64 per cent - of respondents said their universities' financial dependency on international students from China affected administrators' "sense of the importance of relationships with the Chinese government". Meanwhile, 16 per cent felt that it was not the case.

Timing Of The Report

The report came days after a new law came into force in the UK, placing more responsibility on universities to uphold academic freedom and free speech. The new guidance states that universities may be breaching rules by having partnerships with foreign governments that require academic staff to pass ideological tests - for example, by hosting Confucius Institutes.

The legislation, which came into force last week, states that universities should do more to actively promote academic freedom and freedom of speech, including in cases where institutions have agreements in place with other countries.

China's Reply

The Chinese embassy in London has called the report "groundless and absurd", saying that Beijing respects freedom of speech in the UK and elsewhere.

"The relevant report is completely groundless and absurd. China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, and respects freedom of speech and academic freedom in the UK and other countries. China consistently requires its citizens, including overseas students, to abide by local laws and regulations," a Chinese embassy spokesperson said, according to the Guardian report.

"The relevant parties should remain committed to actions that promote educational and cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK, rather than the opposite," they added.