UK Scholarships 2026: University of Birmingham Announces Rs 13 Lakh Fee Waiver For Indian Students

United Kingdom Scholarship 2026: The University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, is offering a scholarship worth up to 12,500 euros (Rs. 13,74,987) to Indian students. Aspirants aiming to pursue any Law course or a Master's programme at the university can avail themselves of a fee waiver between 9,125 and 12,500 euros through the Future Skills Scholarship.

Eligibility for the Scholarship

Students must be Indian citizens and must have an offer letter for the specified Master's programme or any Law course at the University of Birmingham by April 30, 2026. Applicants will be required to provide proof that they can cover the remaining expenses and living costs during their stay at the university.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students only need to have an offer letter for a course at the university. You will be required to pay your net tuition fees for the first year by November 1, 2026

Scholarship Details Here

What Courses Are Eligible For Scholarhsip?