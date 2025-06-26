Mumbai Security Guard Allegedly Forces Dog Off 17th Floor, Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video circulating on social media depicts a dog being brutally beaten and forced to jump from a 17th-floor balcony in a Mumbai residential building, leading to its death. Animal activist Vijay Rangare shared the video on Instagram, alleging that a watchman was responsible for the act.

"An elderly community dog was brutally tortured and forced to jump from the 17th floor by a watchman. The poor soul died on the spot," animal activist Vijay Rangare wrote on Instagram while posting the video. "An FIR has been registered, and some action has been initiated, but this is not enough. We demand strict punishment for the accused and justice for the voiceless."

The footage shows a man striking the dog with a stick. In a desperate attempt to escape, the dog jumps from the balcony. The video then depicts the dog's lifeless body.The footage also shows men confronting and thrashing the security guard. An FIR has been registered, and calls for strict punishment for the accused are growing.

"Take strict action. Sir, the poor soul tried to save himself but, because of him, ended his life by jumping down. That's heartbreaking," commented one user.

"The next people on the list will be the ones who are telling these watchmen to engage in such a type of behaviour," wrote another user.

"The society as a whole was not involved in this incident. A resident merely informed the watchman to check on the dog on the top floor and to allow him to come down safely. However, instead of helping, the watchman harassed and cornered the dog, eventually forcing him to jump from the top floor," commented a third user.