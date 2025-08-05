"1 BHK In Goregaon For Rs 42,000": Reddit Post Sparks Debate About Mumbai's Soaring Rents

Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities in India for accommodation rentals, with prices going through the roof. A Reddit user's post about being shocked by Mumbai's sky-high rent prices has gone viral, sparking a discussion about the city's housing crisis, particularly in areas like Goregaon, and resonating with many residents who share similar concerns. The user shared his shock at Mumbai's housing costs while struggling to find an affordable 1BHK in Goregaon West or nearby areas. Having previously lived in Mumbai, he was surprised by the sharp increase in rental rates, noting that infrastructure seemed to have deteriorated despite the rising prices.

"I'm relocating to Mumbai this month, and the cost of housing has honestly left me stunned. I'm trying to find a decent 1BHK in Goregaon West and the area around- not even in a new building, just something livable and not super old, and the rents are wild. 42K seems to be the starting point, and that's for older properties! One of the brokers laughed when I told him my budget was 35–38K for a decent 1BHK," the post read.

"I genuinely love the people in Mumbai, but being honest, the kind of infrastructure the city offers for the rent it demands is just baffling. I've lived in Mumbai before (for around 2 years), but the prices seem to have shot up while the infrastructure feels worse," the post added.

In the comments section, some suggested exploring nearby areas like Malad West for more affordable options, while others warned against venturing too far from major transit points due to Mumbai's notorious traffic and poor last-mile connectivity. A few even recommended considering other cities like Delhi-NCR, Pune, or Hyderabad for better job opportunities.

One user wrote, "Depends on locality and society. Move a bit outwards and don't believe brokers."

Another user commented, " I'm in Goregaon West. I pay 43k for a 2BHK in a semi-old standalone building. Surprised 1 BHK won't come in 38. Have you tried no broker? At least you'd save the brokerage."

A third said, " Goregaon has massively developed in past years with completion of westin building and morgan stanley office and is a prime location now."