'Chuna Laga Diya': Hardik Pandya's Move To Mumbai Indians Sparks Meme Fest

Hardik Pandya moves to Mumbai Indians

Cricket enthusiasts were left stunned after all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a remarkable switch from Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Mr Pandya's return marks his homecoming to the Mumbai Indians where he joins forces again with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the team.

Mr Pandya also confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter. The news has triggered a meme fest on the internet.

This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. 💙 #OneFamily@mipaltanpic.twitter.com/o4zTC5EPAC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 27, 2023

A user wrote, "Christopher Nolan watching Hardik Pandya's trade in IPL."

Christopher Nolan watching Hardik Pandya's trade in IPL pic.twitter.com/3GoasGXcfY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 26, 2023

Another user wrote, "The speed at which #HardikPandya is moving from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and back, I suggest that the bullet train should be named after him."

The speed at which #HardikPandya is moving from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and back, I suggest that the bullet train should be named after him. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) November 26, 2023

Bro knows about Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/4WG4L94Owl — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) November 25, 2023

This must be mentioned that those in the know of things had an inkling that Pandya after two years at Titans wanted to move back to the franchise from where he had made a name and played seven seasons.

The lure of captaining IPL's most popular franchise with the biggest fan base was also a reason apart from building his brand as a national skipper in one of the formats.

