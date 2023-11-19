'Entire Cricket Moved From Mumbai To Ahmedabad Due To BJP Politics': Sanjay Raut

In its pursuit of political gains, the BJP will not spare even cricket, Sanjay Raut alleged (File)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed cricket had been moved from Mumbai, which was the nation's traditional powerhouse in the game, to Ahmedabad in Gujarat as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to hold a "political event".

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1.32 lakh, is currently hosting the final of the World Cup between India and Australia.

"The World Cup (final) is happening in Ahmedabad. Earlier, Mumbai was the Mecca of cricket. All such events were organised in Delhi, Mumbai or at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Entire cricket was moved from Mumbai to Ahmedabad because they (BJP) want to a do political event," Mr Raut claimed.

In its pursuit of political gains, the BJP will not spare even cricket, Mr Raut alleged.

