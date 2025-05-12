Man Arrested For Dragging Dog Tied To Auto In Greater Noida: Cops

A man in Greater Noida has been booked for animal cruelty and arrested after a video of him dragging a dog tied to an auto went viral, police said on Monday.

They said Nitin, a resident of Dadha village under Kasna police station limits, was arrested on Sunday.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना कासना पुलिस द्वारा वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए अभियोग पंजीकृत करके अभियुक्त नितिन पुत्र अमरपाल हूण निवासी डाढ़ा को गिरफ्तार करके विधिक कार्रवाई की गई है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 11, 2025

Captured by a passerby, the video of a dog tied to the auto and being dragged for several metres had sparked an outrage online, with dog lovers expressing anger against the owner for negligence and demanding action against him.

Kasna station in-charge Dharmendra Shukla told PTI, "The dog's owner Nitin was identified from the video. He has been booked under sections pertaining to animal cruelty and arrested on Sunday."

He said the accused told police that he was taking the dog in an auto, but it fell out of the vehicle and he was unaware about it.

"The dog is in a stable condition. It is fine now," said Mr Shukla.

Noida-based activist Anuradha Mishra said that strict punishment should be given for dog cruelty, because such cases are on the rise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)