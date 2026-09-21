<i> Vvaan</i> Song Controversy: Vocalist Claims Makers Used His Track Without Consent, Seeks Removal

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has landed in a music-related controversy after vocalist and composer Sargam Vaish accused the makers of using his song ‘Aigiri Nandini' in the film's trailer without his permission.

The vocalist has urged the team to remove the track from the trailer and the film. He warned that his legal team could take action if his demand was not addressed.

What Sargam Vaish Claimed?

On Instagram, Vaish shared a video in which he alleged that around 25 seconds of his song had been used in The Vvaan trailer. He said he had been working on the project for around three years and claimed that the portion of the song has been used in the trailer between 1:08 and 1:33.

Vaish also played his version of the song alongside the trailer and alleged that the makers had used his master file, production and vocals.

“They have used my master file, production, vocal, as it is. And I have signed a deal with a big label. If anything goes wrong, you will be responsible for it. So kindly remove that song from your trailer, from your movie, otherwise my legal team will take care of that. Thank you so much,” he said.

In the caption accompanying his video, Vaish wrote, “REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN. I recently came across the “THE VVAAN - Official Trailer” and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion.”

He also asked the concerned team to contact him directly and provide details of any valid permission or licence if one exists.

“I kindly request the concerned team to please remove my music and contact me directly. If there is any valid permission or license for its use, I would appreciate being provided the details,” the post read.

About Vvan: Force of the Forest

Made under the direction of Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, Vvan: Force of the Forest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in a gripping tale set against the backdrop of an ancient forest. The film, inspired from the Van Devi Temple lore, has been shot in real forest locations in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India to ensure authenticity and depth.

The film, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Niraj Kothari and Arunabh Kumar under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), was initially scheduled to release in May, but it was later postponed to August. Following multiple delays, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer is finally arriving in theatres on September 25.

Also Read: Vvan Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's Fantasy Film Tests Faith In A Forbidden Forest