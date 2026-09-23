Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's <i>The Vvaan</i> Cleared Without Cuts, Gets U/A 16+ Certificate

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has generated much buzz among cinefans since the film's trailer came out. It features Chhath Puja celebrations, with songs such as Chhathi Maiya and Thummak Thummak also catching the audience's attention.

The Vvaan has reportedly been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts or modifications. The clearance comes at a time when several films have recently been asked to make cuts or changes before receiving certification.

The Vvaan receiving approval without any cuts or modifications makes its certification a rare case.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film was given a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC on Tuesday without any cuts or modifications. This is not entirely unexpected, the portal quoted a source as saying. The makers seem to have told the story they wanted to while keeping the violence and romance in check, the source said. Even the dialogues must have been written appropriately. In such a scenario, there was probably little reason for the CBFC to ask for any cuts or modifications, the report stated.

The runtime of the film is 2 hours, 16 minutes and 25 seconds long – the first half is 1 hour and 4 minutes, while the second half is 1 hour and 12 minutes long, according to the report.

The forest-themed folk fantasy thriller has piqued curiosity with its subject, casting and family-friendly content. It also marks Sidharth and Tamannaah's first collaboration together. The film features a rational, city-based man who encounters the mystery of a sacred and forbidden forest.

The film boasts a diverse cast alongside its lead pair, with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul also playing prominent roles. It has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who is known for helming the popular OTT series Panchayat.

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