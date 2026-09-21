Salman Khan Teases Sidharth Malhotra To Have A Second Child

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani entered a new chapter of their lives after welcoming their first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025. Since becoming parents, the couple has kept much of their family life away from the spotlight, but Sidharth recently opened up about fatherhood during his appearance on Bigg Boss 20.

The actor arrived on the show to promote his upcoming film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, with co star Tamannaah Bhatia, where he spoke about how life has changed after becoming a father. Salman Khan, who was hosting the episode, also brought up an old conversation with Sidharth.

He recalled, “Tumse poocha tha us time par shaadi kar, shaadi kar, shaadi kar. Tab toh sharmili dulhan ban gaye the yeh (I told you at that time to get married, get married, get married. Then you became a shy bride).” Sidharth replied, “Hamara raaz humne raaz rakha tha bhai. Woh rahasya humne time pe khola (We kept our secret. We revealed it in time).” Salman then joked, “Woh rahasya ka rass abhi bachche mein hai (That secret juice is in the child).”

Sidharth said, “It's the best role possible, to become a father. Hamari bahut hi pyaari beti hai, jo abhi 15 mahine ki ho gayi hai takreeban. Abhi bhi naye-naye shabd bol rahi hai aur seekh rahi hai. (We have a wonderful daughter, who is almost 15 months old now. She is still speaking and learning new words). I think the best feeling in the world and hopefully its stays like that.”

Salman then joked, “Hopefully you will have another one soon.”

The conversation then shifted to Salman Khan and Sidharth Malhotra asked him what he personally thinks about getting married and having children. The Bigg Boss 20 host replied that he has positive thoughts about both marriage and having kids, but he chose not to reveal more about his personal views on the topic.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani came closer while shooting for Shershaah. The actors chose to keep their relationship private and stayed away from making appearances together. After dating for some time, they got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in February 2023.

Sidharth and Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen in The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, is scheduled to release on September 25.

Also Read: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani Revealed About Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Cooking Skills