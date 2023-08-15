Exclusive: What Kiara Advani Revealed About Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Cooking Skills

Kiara Advani at NDTV show Jai Jawan

NDTV's show Jai Jawan is a salute to the armed forces of our nation in which a Bollywood actor spends multiple days with jawans to not only live their lives but also honor what they do for us. This Independence Day, Kiara Advani, known for her work in films like Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 joined jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Attari, Amritsar. In the episode marked by serious conversations and intense challenges, there were moments of genuine warmth and camaraderie that reflected laughter and connection.

In one such moment, Kiara candidly talked to Jawans and took their questions as the stage was set to wrap multiple days of rigorous shoots filled with activities and challenges. Jawans playfully delved into Kiara's personal life too, reminding us all of the shared human experiences that connect us. The question posed to Kiara was simple yet relatable-what was the first dish she cooked after her marriage? As she pondered, her smile widened, and her honesty won hearts. She quirkily shared that, up to that point, she might have only managed to boil water. Female Jawan who posed the question loved her honesty and her response was met with laughter from other jawans and the audience.

But, turns out that her husband loves to cook. Kiara shared that Sidharth particularly excels in making bread. The couple got married on Feb 7 this year. Their wedding pictures are the most-liked Instagram post in India. They shared screen space in Shershaah where their love story began. Shershaah was a biographical film based on Captain Vikram Batra's life who got martyred in the Kargil war. While visiting the border outpost at Amritsar's Attari, Kiara remembered times when they were shooting this film in which her Sidharth played a character in uniform. Kiara revealed that she spent time with the families of Jawan to prepare for her role.

Taking another Jawan's question, Kiara revealed what Sidharth calls her. No surprise there! "He calls me Ki", shared Advani. Kiara Advani is currently working on Gamechanger, a pan-India film co-starring Ram Charan.

Watch Jai Jawan With Kiara Advani on NDTV at 9.30 pm

