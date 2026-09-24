Inside <i>The Vvaan</i> Star Shweta Tiwari's Luxe Mumbai Home With Statement Art And Elegant Interiors

The Vvaan is releasing on September 25, and it stars Shweta Tiwari alongside Anup Soni, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is inspired by a 16th-century folklore story associated with the Van Devi Temple in Bihar's Bihta.

To promote the film, Shweta Tiwari recently appeared in multiple episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As the cast gears up for the big release, let's take a look inside the actor's luxurious and spacious home in Mumbai.

Shweta Tiwari's Mumbai Home

Shweta Tiwari resides in Mumbai with her daughter, Palak, and son, Reyaansh. She has often shared glimpses of her home on Instagram. With white walls, contrasting interiors, and bright decor, it exudes a luxe charm.

The entire home is punctuated with indoor plants, wooden furniture, colourful lamps, and artwork, which often add vibrancy to the space and feature in the background of her photos and videos.

The main door opens into the living room, where beige-coloured sofas face each other. To add colour to the space, she has decorated it with colourful cushions. As you move through the corridor, you come across a glass shelf filled with awards. The space has giant windows that allow natural light to brighten every corner of the home.

The actor also has a gym room in her home, equipped with multifunctional power machines and weights. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star's home features a huge balcony that offers a stunning view of the city. It is decorated with elegant light fixtures, adding warmth to the open space.

What particularly stands out is the collection of statement paintings, which enhance the interiors without overpowering the decor. The patterned accents further add character to every room, elevating the overall aesthetic.

The bedroom exudes a hotel-like ambience, with an upholstered headboard and minimal furniture. Not to mention the elegant lamps that instantly spruce up the space. Take note of the crisp bedding and muted tones that tie the interiors together.

The dining table is positioned right in front of the kitchen. The white table is surrounded by brown chairs, while the wall behind it features mirrors with beautiful leaf patterns etched across them. Taking the spotlight is the chandelier above the table, which looks like upside-down glasses suspended from the ceiling.

The kitchen, on the other hand, has a sophisticated design with patterned tiles.

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