'Relationship Can't Survive Without Respect': Richa Chadha Shares Non-Negotiables In Her Marriage To Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are among Bollywood's cutest couples, always hyping each other up. They registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before hosting a grand celebration in October 2022.

In July 2024, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. In a recent conversation with Movified, Richa Chadha opened up about how her relationship with Ali has evolved over the years and how much she is cherishing this new phase of parenthood with him.

Richa Chadha On Domestic Conversations With Ali Fazal

Speaking about the conversations she and Ali Fazal have these days, Richa Chadha said that they usually talk about their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. She added that next month, both of them will be shooting and are planning to take their child with them.

"Most of our discussions these days are quite domestic, revolving around who would do what, who is paying for what, send this letter, or speak to the landlord," she shared.

The Heeramandi actor revealed that her relationship with Ali has evolved over the years, and today, they are in one of the most beautiful phases of married life. "You are busy with logistics, but it's also a beautiful time," she added.

Non-Negotiables In A Relationship

"For me, it's respect and trust," Richa Chadha said, adding, "Trust is not just about having unwavering faith in your husband's loyalty towards you, but also about knowing that if something needs to be done, Ali will do it."

The actor revealed that she and the Mirzapur star have divided responsibilities between themselves. They both ensure that they complete their tasks so they can manage everything smoothly. "Especially when you are ambitious, this is how you get things done," Richa noted.

She added, "Where there is no respect, the relationship cannot survive. Sooner or later, somebody cheats on somebody, or something else will happen that breaks the relationship."

Recalling their struggling days, Richa Chadha shared that she had known Ali Fazal since he used to have a cycle. "It's a miracle that we met in this industry, where people are often more concerned about everyone's status and money. And anyway, it's not easy to be in an interfaith relationship, as people keep asking questions. I think it's a miracle that we found each other."

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