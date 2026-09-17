'Considered Medication': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Her "Tough" Postpartum Phase

From pregnancy to childbirth to raising a baby, a woman's journey is both glorified and scrutinised simultaneously. Her choices are judged, and her sacrifices are worshipped. But neither of these helps the mother, as the judgment often oscillates between two extremes.

Opening up about the concept of motherhood and how it inspired Musafiri, Richa Chadha shared her postpartum experience during an interview with All About Eve.

Richa Chadha Opens Up About Postpartum Phase

Musafiri, a show written and produced by Richa Chadha, is intended to help urban Indians and even Gen Z connect with India beyond their textbooks, according to the actor.

The idea came to her while she was struggling with postpartum challenges. "Honestly, I had a really tough postpartum time. I was even considering taking medication," she told the host.

However, after looking at the side effects, she decided not to take it. She added that she is aware that medication can help people. The actor advised viewers to consult a healthcare professional before deciding whether or not to take medication during the postpartum period.

Speaking about her mental and emotional struggles after childbirth, she shared, "You have a little bit of an identity crisis. So you don't remember who you were before the pregnancy. You remember that I liked this food, I liked this person. You have those vague memories, but deep down you don't remember, at least I didn't, very basic things."

She used to ponder whether she was attractive, smart, outgoing, an introvert or an extrovert. "So this kind of mulling led me to think about the concept of being a mother. I realised that whatever in India we really want to exploit, we call a mother," she added.

For example, we treat all our rivers as mothers, the country is Bharat Mata, and so on. A mother's sacrifices are glorified, and she is put on a pedestal like a goddess, but it does not help her. "If your actions and words meet, then that's something else," the actor noted.

Richa Chadha, who is also a history major, then decided to explore India. Through her latest series, she hopes that people realise how fascinating India is.

Richa Chadha On Postpartum Struggles

In a December 2025 Instagram post, Richa Chadha noted, "If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes amazing support to help the mom because Mommy doesn't remember who she was before the baby was born."

She also candidly revealed that she wanted to get back to work soon after the childbirth, but she could not. "As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind wasn't ready at all," she wrote.

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