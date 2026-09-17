PM Modi Turns 76, BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' To Mark His 25 Years In Service

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) begins its special month-long campaign titled 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'on Thursday, to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and service.

September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday, while October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.

Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7, and to mark this occasion, the BJP will conduct a special month-long campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

"Prime Minister Modi's journey of service began on October 7, 2001, when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Over the past 25 years, he has worked continuously, guided by the mantra of public service to national service," Nabin said.

"The BJP observes Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service). In this spirit, a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be organised this year from September 17 to October 17. It is the BJP's responsibility to take the message of public service to as many people in society as possible. Through this campaign, Prime Minister Modi's work spanning 25 years of public life -- encompassing service, development, and nation-building -- will be highlighted to the public," Nabin said.

"The Prime Minister's 25-year journey of service should be viewed not merely as a series of political achievements, but as an unwavering commitment to serving the people and the nation," the BJP chief said, while calling upon party workers and the general public to join the campaign.

On this occasion, Nabin will launch the party's month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal.

The BJP's nationwide campaign is expected to include a range of public outreach and service-oriented programmes during the month.

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