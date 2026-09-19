<i>Daayra</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Falls Flat Amid <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Wave

Meghna Gulzar's Daayra has had a subdued start at the domestic box office.

What's Happening

The crime thriller, which marks Kareena Kapoor's first on-screen collaboration with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, released in cinemas on Friday.

According to Sacnilk, Daayra earned around Rs 90 lakh India nett on Day 1. The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.65% on Friday and was playing across 2,238 shows in the country.

The film is being screened in both Hindi and Malayalam, although the Hindi version has accounted for the bulk of its opening-day earnings.

The Malayalam release, meanwhile, contributed only a marginal amount to the overall India net collection.

Background

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is set against the backdrop of a controversial police encounter linked to a horrific rape-and-murder case. The story follows two police officers who are forced to confront a difficult moral dilemma as they grapple with the consequences of the encounter.

Daayra also found itself competing with another new release, Vibe, which hit theatres on the same day. The comedy-action film is directed by Kareena Kapoor's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and features Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava alongside him.

Despite the star cast, Vibe also recorded a relatively slow opening. The film has collected an estimated Rs 1.29 crore India nett on Day 1, per Sacnilk.