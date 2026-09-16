Prithviraj Sukumaran Explains Why He Skips Salary For His Films, Reveals Malayalam Cinema's 'Secret Ingredient'

South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra this Friday, where he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. He recently opened up about the "secret ingredient" of Malayalam cinema. He also spoke about who wins in that industry between the production house and management when it comes to commercials.

Prithviraj Sukumaran told SCREEN, "I produce a lot of the films that I work in. Most of the films I act in, I don't take a salary. I have a stake. The best quality about Malayalam cinema, even today, is that the writer holds the power. It usually isn't the director or the production house or a manager dealing with the actor or the star. I hope we never lose that."

He continued, "One thing about Malayalam cinema that I love the most is that the writers hold the power. The writers are in touch with the actor and they say, 'I have written something, would you like to listen to it?' They have a very informal way of making cinema, which I think lends a tangible, humane element to the films we create. It could be something as simple as, say, if Kareena was an actor in the Malayalam industry and I wanted to make a film with her. As a director, I would just call her and say, 'Hi, how are you? I'd like to make a film, I'd like to come and narrate a subject.' And she might say, 'This month I'm travelling, let's do next month,'" added Prithviraj Sukumaran.

"We will meet over coffee and discuss a subject, and she would either say yes or no. Here, I've learnt you speak to the agency, the agency speaks to the manager handling her. The manager then convinces the actor to meet you. Then the production and agency start working with each other. Obviously, the agency will quote a fee, the production will quote half of that. Then the negotiations begin - it is very corporate. But I guess it works. I just feel there's an easier way to do this," concluded the actor.

About Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration. The investigative thriller goes beyond the mystery of a crime and its eventual resolution. The story delves into the contrasting ideas of justice held by those tasked with enforcing the law, exploring the difficult choices and moral questions that arise when their approaches do not align.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 18.

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