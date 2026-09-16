Video: Nirmala Sitharaman Gets Emotional While Remembering MS Subbulakshmi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became emotional at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday while listening to a song by legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi.

A video shared by PTI shows Sitharaman tearing up as the song played. The event was held to mark the 110th birth anniversary of MS Subbulakshmi.

Speaking at the gathering, Sitharaman spoke about the singer's contribution to Carnatic music.

"So bhakti in Carnatic music is the living soul of the tradition, kept vibrant through a magnificent confluence of languages. In a single concert, the diverse linguistic and spiritual traditions flow together like rivers into the ocean," she said, as quoted by The Print.

Sitharaman also remembered Subbulakshmi for her dedication to music, humility and rigorous training. Speaking about her discipline, she said, "Her genius rested on an unforgiving intellectual discipline."

Born in Madurai on September 16, 1916, M S Subbulakshmi became one of the most celebrated Carnatic vocalists of the 20th century. She came from a family of traditional performing artistes and went on to leave a lasting mark on Indian classical music.

Subbulakshmi was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1998. She also became the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1974.

In 1966, she became the first Indian musician to perform at the United Nations General Assembly. She died in Chennai on December 11, 2004, at the age of 88.

Subbulakshmi's life is now also set to be explored on screen. Rashmika Mandanna will play the legendary singer in the upcoming pan-India biopic MS - A Legacy On Screen.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna To Play MS Subbulakshmi In Biopic, Anirudh Ravichander To Compose Music