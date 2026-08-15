'A Small Mistake Can Have Serious Consequences': Nirmala Sitharaman's Message To Interns

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday interacted with interns under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) in New Delhi and urged them to approach every task with care, precision, and a clear understanding of its impact on others. Addressing the interns, Sitharaman said even a small mistake at work can have serious consequences for someone else further down the line.

"Whatever you are doing, do it carefully, do it perfectly, because even a small mistake can have serious consequences for someone else," she said.

Explaining the point, the finance minister gave the example of a motorcycle manufacturer. She said a small error during the production of a component could eventually affect the person who buys the motorcycle.

"It could endanger people's lives, or it could lead to small repairs, large repairs, spending continuously on repairs, causing them a loss," she said.

Sitharaman said the lesson should remain with interns even after their internship ends. If an intern understands that their work can affect someone who is not directly involved in the process, "that message belongs to all of us," she said.

'Somebody Else Will Bear The Brunt'

The finance minister said the same principle applies across sectors, including banking and digital services.

"Whether in the banking sector, where by mistake instead of giving Rs 1,000 you give Rs 1,00,000 - who will suffer the loss?" she asked.

She also pointed to the risks involved in handling digital information, saying that an error in maintaining someone's name, account or other details could create new problems for the person concerned.

Sitharaman told the interns to keep the end user in mind while carrying out their responsibilities.

"All of this should always remain in our minds because you are not going to bear the brunt, somebody else will," she said.

She added that while neither the employee nor the company may intend to cause harm, an innocent buyer or customer could ultimately have to face the consequences.

"That is why, during an internship, this core message applies to whichever sector you are in: Do it carefully, make this moment perfect. Make every moment perfect," she said.

Sitharaman Highlights Industry Exposure

In a Facebook post following the interaction, Sitharaman said the interns had come from different parts of the country and represented diverse sectors.

"Coming from across India and representing diverse sectors, these young interns are gaining valuable industry exposure and are building industry-relevant skills," she wrote.

She said the interns were preparing themselves to make a meaningful contribution to India's growth.

Sitharaman further stressed that the message was not limited to any particular task or profession. Whether someone is working in manufacturing, banking or handling digital information, a seemingly minor error can affect another person.

"In this, the message isn't just for them for one single activity. Wherever we work, if in that moment we don't do it carefully, then because of a tiny mistake on our part, what impact will it have on someone else further down the line? This should always be in our minds," she said.

She summed up the broader lesson for interns by saying, "The core lesson of an internship is simple: Do it carefully. Perfect it in the moment. Be mindful of who may be affected."

What Is The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme?

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme aims to give young people practical work experience through internship opportunities in India's top 500 companies. The scheme is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by providing 12 months of hands-on experience, industry-relevant skills and greater job readiness.