5 University Townships To Come Up Near Industrial Corridors: Government Seeks Ideas

The Ministry of Education is inviting students, parents, teachers, academicians, innovators, and citizens to share their views on the MyGov platform and contribute to shaping the future of education in India. The University Townships Initiative aims to create collaborative ecosystems where universities, industries, research institutions, and skill development centres can work together.

Public Consultation On University Townships Initiative

The public consultation began on July 10 and will remain open until August 20. The nationwide survey, being conducted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with MyGov, seeks views, ideas, and suggestions from stakeholders on the proposed University Townships.

The Union Budget 2026-27 announced that the Government of India will support states, through a challenge-based approach, in establishing five University Townships near major industrial and logistics corridors. The proposed academic zones will bring together multiple universities, colleges, research institutions, skill development centres, and residential complexes.

Through the consultation, the government is seeking inputs to help formulate the scheme and understand the aspirations, priorities, and expectations of stakeholders.

The Ministry has urged people to participate in the consultation, saying, "Your voice matters. Make it count."

To participate in the survey, visit the MyGov platform. Log in or register using either of the two secure single sign-on (SSO) options - MyGovAuth or MeriPehchaan. Both options support multiple login methods, including OTP, password, and social accounts. MyGov has stated that users' information will remain safe and secure.