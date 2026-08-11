Distance Won't Be An Obstacle: 1.40 Lakh Class 9 Girls In Delhi To Get Bicycles

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed bicycles to 200 Class 9 students under the Vidya Vahini scheme at the Delhi Assembly premises. With this, more than 3,200 bicycles have been distributed to students under the scheme so far.

The initiative aims to ensure that distance does not become an obstacle to girls' education. As part of the programme, the Delhi government plans to provide bicycles to approximately 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls across the city this year.

The government said the initiative is part of its efforts to promote girls' education and support their future by making access to schools easier.

Sharing the update on X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "As a parent, there is a special joy in seeing a daughter ride with confidence and move closer to her dreams. Today, the Vidya Vahini family is 3,200+ daughters strong, and our dream is to see it grow to 1.40 lakh daughters across Delhi. May every daughter ride further, dream bigger and shine brighter. Their dreams are Delhi's dreams."

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative is not merely about distributing bicycles but is a significant step towards making education for girls easier, safer and more accessible.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji, the Delhi government is continuously working to provide a strong foundation for daughters for education, opportunities, and self-reliance. Daughters will move forward, Delhi will move forward," Sood wrote on X.

The Delhi government said it remains committed to strengthening opportunities for girls and ensuring that lack of access to transportation does not hinder their education.