Delhi Sends 24 School Students To Germany, Japan Through Global Education Initiatives

Students from Delhi government schools have embarked on an academic journey to Germany and Japan under the Delhi government's APAL programme and various international scholarship initiatives.

In a social media post on X, the Delhi Government said:

"New avenues of global opportunity are opening up for students in Delhi's government schools. A second batch of 24 students from the Delhi Government's 'Schools of Specialized Excellence' (SoSE) has departed for an international educational tour to Germany and Japan."

"Under the APAL Programme, students will gain opportunities for dual vocational training (lasting 2 to 3.5 years), classroom learning, industry experience, and a monthly stipend in Germany," it added.

Education Minister Ashish Sood flagged off the second batch of CM SHRI students and interacted with them before their departure, wishing them success and encouraging them to make the country proud, according to a statement. "The future of Delhi is ready to explore the world," the minister said.

As per official information, the APAL (Ausbildung Programm fur Auszubildende in Deutschland) programme has expanded opportunities for students from Delhi government schools to pursue education and vocational training abroad. Last year, 14 students travelled to Germany under the programme, while this year the number has increased to 24.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Delhi government's APAL education initiative is an international partnership with Germany providing dual vocational training for public school students. It allows selected Class 12 graduates from state-run schools to complete a 3 to 3.5-year technical training and work programme in Germany.

The students travelling to Germany will undergo the country's dual vocational training programme. After completing German language and intercultural training, they will undertake a two to three-and-a-half-year programme that combines classroom education with paid industry training and includes a monthly stipend, the report added.

Apart from the APAL programme, two students have secured scholarships for higher studies at the Fukuoka Institute of Technology in Japan, one student has gained admission to RWTH Aachen University in Germany, and two others have been awarded the MEXT Scholarship by the Government of Japan, the statement said.

Check the official list below.

Scholarships for 2 students at the Fukuoka Institute of Technology, Japan

MEXT Scholarships (Japan) for 2 students

Admission for 1 student to RWTH Aachen University, Germany

"Through German language training and inter-cultural orientation, this initiative is connecting students with global exposure, industry-ready skills, and world-class opportunities," the Delhi government stated in the social media post.

It added that the initiative is aimed at providing students with international exposure, industry-relevant skills, language proficiency and globally recognised qualifications.