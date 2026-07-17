Bihar's Shreya Kaushik Wins Rs 3 Crore Lincoln Scholarship, Becomes Only Indian Selected

Shreya Kaushik, an 18-year-old student from Siwan, Bihar, has been selected for the prestigious Lincoln Scholarship, becoming the only Indian among this year's recipients. The scholarship, valued at approximately Rs 3 crore, will support her undergraduate studies at Centre College in the United States. The Lincoln Scholarship is awarded annually to a select group of outstanding students from across the world.

It recognises academic excellence, leadership potential, and commitment to public service. Shreya's selection marks a significant achievement for India in the field of international education.

What is the Lincoln Scholarship?

The Lincoln Scholarship is a globally recognised undergraduate scholarship named in honour of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States. Every year, only 10 students worldwide are selected for the programme.

The scholarship provides complete financial assistance for a four-year bachelor's degree at Centre College in Kentucky, US. It covers tuition fees, accommodation, meals, books, study materials, health insurance, travel expenses, and other approved personal costs.

According to the programme, the scholarship is awarded to students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, leadership abilities, and the potential to contribute positively to society.

Shreya Kaushik's Educational Journey

Shreya was born in Siwan, Bihar, and later completed her schooling at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Aya Nagar, New Delhi. At the age of 13, she joined Dexterity Global, an organisation that provides leadership training and educational opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds.

She participated in several national and international competitions and leadership initiatives through the programme. Her achievements and overall profile contributed to her selection for the Lincoln Scholarship.

In her statement, Shreya said receiving a scholarship named after Abraham Lincoln was an honour and added that the mentorship and training she received helped her pursue opportunities beyond her circumstances. She also expressed her commitment to using her education to contribute to society.

Scholarship Covers Full Cost of Studying in the US

The Rs 3 crore Lincoln Scholarship will cover the complete cost of Shreya's four-year undergraduate education at Centre College. This includes tuition fees, room and board, books, health insurance, travel expenses, and other educational costs.

Congratulating Shreya on her selection, the Lincoln Scholars Program confirmed that her scholarship would fully support her studies throughout the programme. Dexterity Global Founder and CEO Sharad Vivek Sagar said the achievement reflects how access to quality mentorship and educational opportunities can help talented students reach leading global institutions.