IPS Officer, RAW Agent, Armyman: Son Of Ex-Bureaucrat And His Many Avatars

The son of a retired IAS officer was arrested in Uttarakhand's Dehradun after he allegedly impersonated government officials, including an IPS officer and a RAW agent, to defraud multiple people of large sums of money.

Yashvardhan, the son of former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswami, was arrested on Thursday during a routine check on the Mussoorie Road. Officers seized five fake identity cards, eight visiting cards, 25 police and army logos, three sets of army and paramilitary uniforms, fake ribbons, a laptop and a wireless set from him.

According to police, Yashvardhan used these props to pose as a senior officer from various agencies. He approached individuals with promises of securing government jobs, expediting company registrations or clearing tenders, and took money in return. Two recent cases triggered the latest action.

A Dehradun resident named Anshul Upadhyay told police that Yashvardhan, claiming to be a senior officer, had taken Rs 15 lakh from him on the pretext of fast-tracking the registration of a company named after his late mother in 2016. A fresh complaint was filed on July 15 by a doctor, who said she lost Rs 4,60,000 after Yashvardhan presented himself as an IPS officer and offered to arrange a data science consultancy position in the Ministry of Defence.

During questioning, Yashvardhan told officers he had long aspired to become a civil servant. Having grown up observing the authority exercised by senior officials, including his father, he prepared for the UPSC examination for several years but did not succeed. Police say he then began using false identities to gain influence and extract money.

Dehradun Police examined CCTV footage, visited locations linked to the alleged offences and gathered supporting evidence before making the arrest.