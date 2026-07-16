1 Dead, Several Taken To Hospital After Crowd Surge At Puri Rath Yatra

One person died, and several others were injured after a crowd surge at the iconic Rath Yatra celebrations in Odisha's Puri on Thursday.

During the proceedings, seven people felt uneasy and were promptly taken to a hospital. A 60-year-old man died during treatment. The exact cause of death is being determined.

Thousands gathered at Puri today to witness the centuries-old Rath Yatra festival. The Yatra, held every year, is the only occasion when the three siblings - Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra -- are taken out of the 12th-century shrine.

Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirits of devotees, who were seen dancing on the Grand Road and celebrating the chariot festival.

According to an India Meteorological Department official, Puri received 233 mm of rainfall since Tuesday, and the seaside pilgrim town is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the day.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed preparedness and emphasised the safety and convenience of devotees.

As waterlogging emerged as a major challenge, he directed the Puri district administration, the municipal authorities, and relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure swift action to remove water.

A multi-layer security arrangement was made in Puri, with 19 IPS officers and nearly 13,000 police personnel deployed for the festival.

Additionally, 15 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces - including the CRPF, BSF, RAF, and National Security - have been stationed at strategic points to fortify security.

A total of 473 AI-powered CCTV cameras, integrated with drone-jamming systems, are monitoring the Grand Road and adjoining areas through two command-and-control centres, officials said.

Details to follow.